Speeding trailer crushes five students to death in Layyah

CHOWK SARWAR SHAHEED: Five students were killed when a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles on the Layyah Road, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing rescue officials said.

According to rescue authorities, the deceased students include Abdullah and Abdul Rehman. Muhammad Adil, Basit and Dua Fatima were also among those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Rescue officials said the ages of the deceased students ranged between 10 and 16 years. Preliminary findings indicate that the accident occurred due to the trailer’s excessive speed.

Earlier on January 11, as many as four people, including a groom, were killed and one person injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jamrud town of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the groom was returning with his friends from a salon after wedding preparations. The collision instantly turned wedding celebrations into mourning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nauman, Mansoor, Sohail, and Zarab. Upon receiving news of the groom’s death, scenes of grief were witnessed at the wedding house.

Police cordoned off the area, collected evidence from the scene, and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.