Speedy truck crush motorbike at Sakrand road leaves three dead

NAWABSHAH: A speedy truck crushed a motorbike at Sakrand link road near here leaving three persons dead and one injured, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, a truck hit a motorbike at Sakrand-Sarhari road causing death of three brothers in the road accident.

Fourth brother of deceased was injured in the mishap and shifted to Sakrand government hospital for medical attendance, police said.

In August this year a passenger coach overturned in Nawabshah leaving a girl dead while 24 passengers injured.

Karachi-bound passenger coach from Jhang overturned near Zero Point, Sakrand, in Nawabshah. As a result, a girl died on the spot, while 24 others including women and children were injured.

The police and rescue teams arrived at the accident scene and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital،

It is to be mentioned here that reckless driving mostly causes mishaps at inter-city roads.

According to police, the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the passenger bus.

