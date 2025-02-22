Speedy van hit schoolchildren near Ranipur, girl die, two injured

KHAIRPUR: An eight-year girl killed, and her two minor brothers were injured when a speedy van hit them near Ranipur in Khairpur district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue department officials said that the van struck three school children near Aliabad Wassan village at the highway. “Eight years’ old girl identified as Aalia Solangi died in the incident on the spot while her seven year and 10 years’ brother were injured in the mishap”.

Police has arrested the van driver and taken the van in its custody.

The police, however, yet to register the case of the fatal accident.

Last Saturday, a bus carrying Sehwan shrine devotees from Punjab was upturned at Gadeji near Ranipur, leaving 11 passengers dead and 14 other injured.

The ill-fated bus was carrying devotees of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s shrine to Sehwan when it was upturned in Gadeji in Khairpur district resulting in death of 10 passengers on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur said that 36 bus passengers including women and children were injured in the deadly road accident. “The accident took place due to overspeed,” DC said.