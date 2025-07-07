web analytics
‘Spice Girls’ alum Mel B ties the knot

English singer Mel B, aka Scary Spice of the pop group Spice Girls, has tied the knot for the third time, to Rory McPhee.

Singer Melanie or Mel B, 50, the bandmate of Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell, of the all-girls pop group Spice Girls, has married her fiancé, hairstylist Rory McPhee, 37, she confirmed, with the first picture of the couple from the ceremony.

She captioned the wedding photo simply with the ceremony date, July 5, and added the location stamp of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, on the post.

The celebrity had her three daughters from her previous relationships as her bridesmaids for the nuptials.

For the unversed, Mel B, who was previously married to  Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, shares her eldest daughter, Phoenix, 26, with him.

The singer then dated actor Max Beesley and journalist Piers Morgan, before beginning a relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy, who is the biological father of her second daughter, Angel Iris, 18.

Mel B gave birth to her third daughter, Madison, 13, during her 10-year-long marriage with film producer Stephen Belafonte, from 2007 to 2017.

She began dating McPhee in 2018, and the couple got engaged in October 2022.

