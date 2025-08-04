SpiceJet files case against Indian army officer for torturing staff

An Indian army officer brutally tortured airline staffers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) over a dispute of excess baggage.

According to SpiceJet, its two employees were seriously injured in the attack by the Indian army officer.

“SpiceJet strongly condemns the violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal end,” the company spokesperson stated.

The incident happened on July 26 at the Srinagar airport, but came to limelight over the weekend when a video of the officer striking the airline’s ground crew with a metal stand went viral online.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that on July 26, 2025, the passenger severely assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight number SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi.

“Our employees were kicked and punched and made to stand in a line, resulting in a fractured spine and a serious injury to the jaw of one employee.”

The airline said that its employee fell unconscious on the ground but the passenger continued to kick, punch and hit the unconscious employee. Meanwhile, another employee bent down to help his unconscious colleague.

The Indian army officer also kicked him hard on the jaw, causing blood to flow from his nose and mouth. The injured employees were immediately shifted to the hospital where they are being treated for their serious injuries.

An FIR has also been lodged and the concerned police have initiated probe against Ritesh Kumar Singh, the Indian army officer for allegedly assaulting the airline employees.

The airline has also submitted CCTV footage of the incident to the authorities.

Ritesh Kumar Singh has refuted the accusations, saying the staff ‘provoked him’ and has also filed a complaint at police station against SpiceJet and its employees for allegedly beating him.