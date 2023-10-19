Spider-Man 2 release date, time prediction

Marvel enthusiasts are excited to get their hands on the latest action-adventure game, here is the Spider-Man 2 release date and time.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exclusively played on the PlayStation 5 and allows players to alternate between two Spider-Man characters, Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

So now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date is coming closer, take a look at the exact time, after which the Spider-Man 2 enthusiasts can immediately get their hands on and enjoy it with other gaming community members.

Spider-Man 2 release time prediction

The highly anticipated game, Spider-Man 2 is expected to release at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM BST on October 19 and 20, 2023 for the PlayStation 5.

However, PlayStation has yet to confirm the exact launch window, this typically happens when high-profile games like Marvel’s Spider-Man have been released.

Spider-Man 2 launch time US

9 PM PT on Thursday, October 19, 2023

12 AM ET on Friday, October 20, 2023

Spider-Man 2 launch time UK

5 AM BST on Friday, October 20, 2023

Spider-Man 2 launch time EU

6 AM CEST on Friday, October 20, 2023

Spider-Man 2 launch time Aus

3 PM AEST on Friday, October 20, 2023

Spider-Man 2 launch time NZ