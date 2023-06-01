Major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’ announced

There is good news for Spider-Man fans as Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal said they are in the process of making a fourth film on the superhero.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Amy Pascal made the announcement in an interview with the American Variety while promoting the release of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘. She said there is work in progress but no one is working due to the writers’ strike.
View this post on Instagram
“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but [with] the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”
Related – ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland in the works: Kevin Feige
It is pertinent to mention that Amy Pascal had earlier a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland will be made after the release of ‘No Way Home‘.
“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel–[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she was quoted saying in the report. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”
She added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”