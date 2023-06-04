Spider-Man: ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ scores huge opening of $120.5 Million

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has scored a huge opening of $120.5 Million after its release in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The animated film becomes the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, behind “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” which earned $146 million, and is the third-biggest opening weekend for any “Spider-Man” film beyond all expectation.

With a budget of $100 million, it was created at half the expense usually associated with live-action comic-book movies. Even if it had opened at the projected $80 million, “Across the Spider-Verse” would still have achieved the success.”

It is pertinent to mention that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, followed the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who got bit by a radioactive spider.

Kingpin took the life of Spider-Man after the jump-off point got made. However, he had opened different portals that led to the different Spider-people making their way into Miles Morales’ universe.

He teamed with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and many other spider-people to stop Kingpin successfully.