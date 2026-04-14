‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ first footage teases epic finale for Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has offered fans an exciting first look, with new footage unveiled by Sony Pictures at CinemaCon teasing a high-stakes and emotional conclusion to Miles Morales’ story.

The preview picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles trapped in an alternate dimension. There, he comes face-to-face with a darker version of himself, Miles G. Morales, who has taken on the role of the villainous Prowler. The footage shows Miles restrained and interrogated by his alternate uncle Aaron, before a tense confrontation erupts between the two versions of the character.

As the scene unfolds, Miles manages to break free using his electric venom abilities, leading to a fast-paced battle. Familiar allies from across the multiverse, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham and Spider-Noir, are teased as part of the action, hinting at a larger rescue effort.

Directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson described the film as the “final chapter” in Miles’ journey, promising it will be the most emotional and visually spectacular installment yet. The screenplay comes from the team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, joined by a star-studded cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicolas Cage and Jake Johnson.

Originally slated for release in 2024, the film faced delays due to industry strikes and the complex animation process. Now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters on June 18, 2027.