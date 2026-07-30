‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaks Marvel tradition with unusual post-credits scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in cinemas, marking Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker after a five-year gap.

While Marvel fans have come to expect post-credits scenes teasing future stories, the latest Spider-Man film takes an unusual approach.

Unlike most Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, Brand New Day features a post-credits scene without any characters appearing on screen. Instead, the sequence focuses solely on a tracking device belonging to Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds.

The device, which is designed to monitor Spider-Man’s location, receives a new notification after the film’s events. As it scans for the web-slinger, it identifies his location as being in outer space, hinting that Peter Parker’s next adventure could take him beyond Earth.

The subtle teaser stands out as one of the rarest post-credits moments in MCU history. Marvel’s bonus scenes typically feature at least one character, setting up future films or introducing new storylines. Even scenes without major cast members have often included animated characters, robots or animals.

The film follows Peter Parker as he tries to protect New York City after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange’s spell erased the world’s memory of Spider-Man’s true identity. With MJ and Ned no longer remembering him, Peter faces a new chapter largely on his own while confronting a fresh threat.