Spider-Man: Brand New Day shocking runtime leaks

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hasn’t swung into theaters yet, but it’s already breaking records. A runtime leak from AMC Theatres lists Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing at 150 minutes — 2 hours and 30 minutes — making it officially the longest Spider-Man movie in history.

How Long Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

AMC’s website listed the runtime as 150 minutes before the page was updated. That edges out the previous record-holder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which clocked in at 148 minutes. By comparison, Homecoming was 133 minutes and Far From Home was 129 minutes.

The 2.5-hour runtime also puts Brand New Day among the top 5 longest MCU films ever, behind only Avengers: Endgame (3h 1m), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2h 41m), Eternals (2h 36m), and tied with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2h 30m).

Why Is Brand New Day So Long?

The extended runtime reflects the film’s massive scope. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the story picks up four years after _No Way Home_, with Peter Parker now an adult living alone after erasing himself from everyone’s memory.

The cast is the largest for a Spider-Man movie yet, featuring Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Sadie Sink in an unnamed role, plus Michael Mando as Scorpion, Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, and returning stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Plot threads include a “physical evolution” for Peter, a war with The Hand, and a rumored fight scene with Savage Hulk.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man,” the synopsis reads. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence”.

Record-Breaking Buzz Before Release

The runtime reveal follows a historic trailer launch. Brand New Day’s first trailer dropped March 17-18, 2026, and pulled 718.6 million views in 24 hours, the biggest trailer debut ever.

It topped Deadpool & Wolverine’s 365M and Grand Theft Auto VI’s 475M, and doubled No Way Home’s 355.5M first-day total.

When Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in U.S. theaters July 31, 2026, as Marvel’s first big-screen release of the year and the final theatrical MCU film before Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

With 150 minutes to juggle street-level crime, multiversal fallout, and character evolution, Brand New Day is positioning itself as the most ambitious solo Spidey film to date — and now, the longest.