How fan art changed Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire’s return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director Jon Watts revealed that he was forced to change the long-awaited returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, after watching a fan art on Reddit.

Heartthrobs Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return with Tom Holland, as their respective versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘No Way Home’, was one of the most defining moments of Jon Watts’ blockbuster. But do you know? It came to life after the director came across a fan-created concept on the social platform Reddit, he revealed in a new interview.

“There had been rumours that Tobey and Andrew were going to be in the movie, and this is while we’re shooting,” Watts began to recall. “We were writing the script, and we were working on where we wanted to reveal the guys, and it always seemed like Peter’s going to be sad because Aunt May has just died.”

“And that the portals are going to open, and the two Spider-Men are going to step out. It’s probably a rooftop somewhere. It’s all sort of hazy. You’re still trying to figure it out,” he continued. “Then I was on Reddit, and I was looking at people who had already made fan art of, ‘This is probably what it’s going to be like when the two Spider-Men get revealed.’ It was on a rooftop. It was sad, two Doctor Strange portals were open and two Spider-Men are stepping out.’ I was like, ‘Well, we can’t do that. If that’s exactly what everyone thinks we’re going to do, we absolutely can’t do that.'”

According to Watts, that was the exact moment when he came up with the idea, which eventually made it to the movie.

“I was like, ‘Probably having the two Spider-Men appear at Ned’s Filipino grandma’s house in Queens.’ I don’t think anyone was doing fan art of that on Reddit. It made perfect sense in the story because it’s kind of the first time we leave Peter’s narrative. We don’t know what’s happened to [Tom’s Peter]. We’re with Ned, we’re with MJ. They have to lay low. Where are they going to go? Ned’s grandma’s house. So, we built this whole scene around that,” he explained.