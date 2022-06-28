Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web to feature Emma Roberts, Dakota Johnson

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts will share the screen with fellow celebrities Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web.

A foreign news agency reported Madame Web also features Isabel Merced from Lost City along with Tahir Rahim and Celeste O’Connor.

The S.J. Clarkson-directed film will be about a clairvoyant mutant who can see the future superheroes having spider themes. Dakota Johnson plays a handicapped and visually-impaired woman who depends on machines to stay alive.

Deadline reported that Madame Web could be different from any other superhero film.

“In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web,” according to the news agency. “Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains.

“For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else.”

Kerem Sanga has written the Spider-Man spinoff’s story and screenplay. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are involved in the writing as well.

It is produced by Palak Patel.

Emma Roberts, on the other hand, will be working on a series of projects after the filming Maybe I Do is finished. She stars alongside Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon.

She will also appear in a project titled. Its plot revolves around a character whose past haunts her after she comes back to her home after 12 years.

