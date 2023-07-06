30.9 C
Spider-Man spotted playing 'tabla', video clip goes viral

A video clip has gone viral on social media which amused the Peter Parker fans by showing Spider-Man’s new skills of playing ‘tabla’ [a pair of small drums].

All the Peter Parker fans have watched the much-awaited flick, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and it was amazing. We all loved the big screen filled with all kinds of Spider-Men across the multiverse. But have you spotted a Spider-Man playing the tabla in the movie? No, right? Because none of the superhero characters played the instrument.

A viral video amused netizens across the globe showing one of the superheroes, Spider-Man, playing a musical instrument ‘tabla’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

The video was shared on Instagram by a professional tabla player Kiran Pal, with the caption, “Spiderman returns… Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal. Hope you enjoy this clip and remember to SHARE.”

Kiran Pal can be seen playing Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal while donning the Spider-Man costume. Social media users were enthralled by Pal’s amazing performance and out-of-the-box getup.

The viral video garnered over 90k views and thousands of likes.

