Stranger Things star Sadie Sink set to shine in upcoming Spider-Man sequel

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to join Tom Holland in the next Spider Man film, marking her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to sources, Sadie Sink will play a significant role in the highly anticipated sequel, which is being produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker, continuing the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming Spider Man film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige, is expected to introduce new characters while reducing the roles of some familiar faces.

While it’s unclear who Sadie Sink will portray, rumours suggest she could play X-Men’s Jean Grey or another iconic redheaded character from the Spider Man universe.

Read More: Tom Holland‘s ‘Spider-Man 4’ gets disappointing update

Tom Holland, who is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, is expected to begin shooting for Spider Man once he wraps up Nolan’s project.

The sequel will follow the dramatic conclusion of Spider Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker chose to erase his identity from the world using Doctor Strange’s spell.

For Sadie Sink, this role comes at an exciting time. The Stranger Things actress recently wrapped production on the final season of the hit Netflix series, which is set to premiere later this year.

Sadie Sink’s performance in Stranger Things catapulted her to fame, and her addition to the Spider Man franchise is expected to bring fresh energy to the series.

Before joining the Spider Man cast, Sadie Sink will be seen in the Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, which opens on 4 April.

She also stars in the musical O’Dessa, which premiered at SXSW and will soon be available on Hulu.

With Tom Holland leading the way and Sadie Sink joining the ensemble, the next Spider Man film is shaping up to be another blockbuster for Marvel and Sony.

Earlier, it was reported that MCU movie starring Hollywood actor Tom Holland, has been delayed to avoid a clash with filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’

Sony announced delaying the release of the film from July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

With the new release date, the movie will now hit the theatres two weeks after the release of ‘The Odyssey’ which also stars Tom Holland.

Universal Pictures had set the Christopher Nolan directional for release on July 17, 2026.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Spider-Man 4’ will be released five years after the previous film titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

While Tom Holland is set to return for the titular character, it remains unclear whether Hollywood actress Zendaya is returning for this fourth entry.

Zendaya and Holland, however, will star in ‘The Odyssey’ alongside Hollywood actors Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.