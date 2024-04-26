Spiderman couple performs bike stunts on busy road; gets arrested

A couple was arrested after several of their videos went viral in which they performed dangerous bike stunts on a busy road while dressed in Spiderman costumes.

One such video was posted on Instagram showing them riding a bike without helmets or a number plate as the rider was wearing a Spiderman suit while the girl wore Spiderwoman costume in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, an Indian media outlet reported.

Police said that Aditya, 20, and Anjali, 19, were arrested and booked for violating several traffic rules including driving without a helmet, license, and displaying a number plate.

“Two persons were riding a bike and wearing Spiderman costumes. An inquiry into the matter was conducted and the riders have been booked under sections different sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for offences without a helmet, without a mirror, without a licence, dangerous driving and not displaying a number plate etc,” a senior police officer.

The couple’s faces cannot be seen due to their outfit in the viral video, titled Spiderman in Najafgarh, which has garnered around 960,000 views and more than 77,000 likes on Instagram.

On his instagram account, the man introduces himself as “your friendly neighbourhood Indian spidey.”

The man regularly posts videos of him dressed in the suit at different occasions including an Instagram Reels in which he is selling onion from a push cart.

The woman’s Instagram is titled spideygwen_official in which she describes herself as “your one and only Spider Gwen.”

The couple had attended the WaConne Anifest which was recently held in Delhi. They were received with loud cheers from the crowd as they arrived on the stage and greeted the audience.