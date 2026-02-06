Spin woes, injury and poor form dog Australia for T20 World Cup

Captain Mitchell Marsh insists Australia can put their spin woes behind them at the T20 Cricket World Cup after a morale-sapping series defeat to Pakistan left their preparations in tatters.

The 2021 champions are title contenders at the tournament in India and Sri Lanka beginning on Saturday, but it has been a horror build-up.

They capitulated to Pakistan in Lahore by 22 runs, then 90 and lastly by a crushing 111 — their heaviest-ever T20 defeat.

Outplayed with bat and ball, they were strangled by Pakistan’s spinners.

Marsh defended the team’s record in the spin-friendly conditions they will encounter, insisting they learned some lessons from their Pakistan thrashing.

“In isolation, purely in this series, we struggled,” he said.

“But over the last 18 months I think as a team we’ve been one of the best teams in the world, and we’ve played spin really well.

“We’ll take the learnings, we’ll move on to the World Cup and we know we’re a very good side in all conditions.”

They were without big-hitters Tim David and Glenn Maxwell in Pakistan, both of whom have proven records against spin. Their return will be a welcome boost.

“We know that conditions can spin in Sri Lanka and we’ll assess that when we get there,” added Marsh, who will open with Travis Head.

“We’ve got some extremely good players of spin coming back and experience coming back.”

Adding to their problems, Australia are missing star pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the whole tournament.

Cummins is still recovering from a lower back issue while the injury-prone Hazlewood has hamstring and Achilles problems.

Fellow speedster Nathan Ellis is also making his return from injury, while spinner Adam Zampa reportedly has a groin complaint.

Australia open their title bid against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday.

‘Defies logic’

They will have a spin-heavy squad at the World Cup, with left-armers Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly complementing Zampa, should he be fit, and part-timer Maxwell.

Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, a last-minute replacement for Cummins, provide the seam options, with Sean Abbott cover.

The batting will be spearheaded by Marsh, Head, David, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green, although none of them have fired in the game’s shortest format in recent months.

Controversially, one of Australia’s best batters against spin, and a form player, will not be there.

Steve Smith was overlooked despite his blistering Big Bash League form as an opener.

Selectors said there was no room for him given Marsh and Head occupy the top of the order.

“If a replacement is required, Steve is very much in contention and this has been communicated with him,” said national selector Tony Dodemaide.

Calls have been building to parachute him in given the side’s Pakistan struggles.

“It really does defy logic that Steve Smith is not in the World Cup squad,” tweeted former great Mark Waugh.

Ex-Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy added: “I’d have him in the team.”

After meeting Ireland, Australia will play 12th-ranked Zimbabwe, 20th-ranked Oman and co-hosts Sri Lanka with the top two progressing to the Super Eights.

“We’re going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we’re solely focused on that,” said a defiant Marsh.