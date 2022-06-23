Spooky viral video shows little boy disappearing mid-ride at fair

A creepy video of a boy “disappearing” halfway during a ride at a fair in Malaysia is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video saw Nur Afrina Rosni’s five-year-old son Muiz Zafran sitting next to a boy in a car during a ride. The child sitting next to her son was nowhere to be seen in the second round.

She spoke about the strange happening with a foreign news agency.

“I am not mistaken,” she said as quoted in the report. “They were sitting together. I didn’t know the boy next to him. I think the workers seated them together. While I was filming a short video, the car came around a second time and my son was suddenly alone. When the ride finished, my son came down but the boy next to him did not appear anywhere.”

The woman went on to say that her son did not know where the boy went when she showed him the video. She said it was a scary incident and her son was doing fine.

She said she still does not know where the boy disappeared.

