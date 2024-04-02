Sports Board Punjab employees record protest over unpaid salaries

LAHORE: A total of 200 employees of Sports Board Punjab on Tuesday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries from the past two months, ARY News reported.

The daily wagers left their work and recorded a peaceful protest in Lahore, demanding immediate resolution to their financial plight.

The Director General of Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, took note of their grievances and engaged in discussions with the workers and assured them that the issue of unpaid salaries would be swiftly resolved within the coming days.

Back in 2018, the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) blocked the National Highway for all kinds of vehicular movement for several hours in protest over non-payment of their salaries.

Hundreds of vehicles stranded in the gridlock caused by the protest.

However, the highway was later opened for traffic after talks between protesters and police went successful.

For months, the workers of the state-owned corporation have been staging demonstrations over non-payment of their salaries and other managerial issues.