Spotify launches ‘About the Song’ feature to share stories behind the music

Spotify announced the launch of a new feature called “About the Song” on Friday, allowing users to delve into the stories behind the music they are listening to. The new feature presents short story cards that users can swipe through and rate with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

These concise, swipeable stories are sourced from third-party content and seek to highlight fascinating details and behind-the-scenes moments about the songs. With “About the Song,” Spotify is offering a unique feature currently unavailable on competing platforms like Apple Music.

To access the new feature, users should go to the “Now Playing” screen. By scrolling down, they will find the “About the Song” card on supported tracks, which they can then swipe through to explore the backstory.

The feature has launched in English for Premium users on mobile across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

“Music fans know the feeling: A song stops you in your tracks, and you immediately want to know more,” Spotify wrote in a blog post. “What inspired it, and what’s the meaning behind it? We believe that understanding the craft and context behind a song can deepen your connection to the music you love.”

Spotify has had a packed week, announcing more than just the “About the Song” feature. The streaming service also recently revealed two new audiobook tools: “Page Match,” which allows users to instantly sync their audiobook to a specific page of a physical book by scanning it, and “Audiobook Recaps.” Additionally, users in the U.S. and the U.K. will soon be able to purchase physical audiobooks directly through the Spotify app.

Earlier this week, the music company made lyrics translations available worldwide and introduced the ability to view lyrics offline for all users, not just Premium subscribers. Spotify has also relocated the lyrics, placing them directly below the album artwork or the short, looping video that accompanies the music.

Furthermore, Spotify stated earlier today that it is updating its Developer Mode APIs, which developers use to test third-party applications. The modifications include a mandatory Premium account, a cap on the number of test users, and a limited set of API endpoints.