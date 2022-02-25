Spotify launches ‘Car Thing’ for sale In US

Car Thing is Spotify’s dashboard accessory that controls Spotify on the phone, presenting an easier and safer way to control Spotify while driving your car. Spotify, at first, had launched the service free of charge in an “invite-only” limited release in April 2021.

How much does it cost?

Car Thing is being sold for $89.99 (Rs15.941), which is $10 more expensive than the advertised price in October.

Spotify, in October 2021, had also opened up a waitlist for people to get the service as soon as it releases.

The Verge reported that the accessory offers a combination of physical controls, a touchscreen, and voice controls via Spotify’s own “Hey Spotify” assistant.

Pre-requisites?

A Spotify Premium subscription and a phone with a data connection to function are prerequisites to using the service.

The latest Spotify service has been launched shortly after the company’s shares traded lower by 0.80% at $148.19 in the market on the last check Wednesday.