Spotify launches 'Prompted Playlists' to give users control over algorithm

Spotify on Wednesday announced that it is giving users more control over the streaming service’s algorithm for the first time. Initially available to Premium subscribers in New Zealand, the launch is framed as its new ‘Prompted Playlists.’

According to Spotify, the feature is currently in beta and only available in English. It is expected to evolve before being rolled out to other markets.

Unlike Spotify’s previous AI tools, which mainly focused on current listening habits, “Prompted Playlists” analyzes a user’s entire listening history from the very beginning. It combines this personal data with broader knowledge, allowing it to understand complex, non-musical contexts.

For example, users can input specific scenarios like “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute 5K run that maintains a steady pace, followed by relaxing songs for a cool-down.” Alternatively, they might request “music from this year’s biggest films and most talked-about TV shows that match my taste.”

The tool also allows for iterative refinement. A subscriber could initially request “music from my top artists from the last five years” and later modify the prompt to specify “deep cuts I haven’t heard yet.” Importantly, users can set the playlist’s lifespan, scheduling it to refresh daily or weekly. This feature enables subscribers to create their own custom versions of popular algorithmic playlists like “Discover Weekly” or “Daily Mix.”

The feature will have descriptions explaining why specific tracks were selected, adding a layer of transparency. Spotify intends to refine the tool based on feedback before expanding to other markets.

This move aligns with a growing industry trend of giving users more agency over their feeds. It reflects recent updates from Instagram, which now allows users to reset their recommendations, and Bluesky, which allows users to swap out standard algorithms for custom ones, signaling that the future of streaming lies in active curation.