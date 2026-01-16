Spotify raises US subscription price for third time in three years

For the third time in three years, Spotify has raised prices for its subscription plans in the US. The new price hike increases the monthly plan from $11.99 to $12.99 per month.

The music company sent an email to its paid users informing them of the new price, which applies to the next monthly billing cycle.

Spotify announced that it will occasionally update pricing across its markets, a move the company says “reflects the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” according to a blog post.

The audio platform has a history of similar increases, having raised prices in markets such as the UK and Switzerland last year. This latest move aligns with a Financial Times report from November 2025, which stated that Spotify planned a price increase in the US during the first quarter of 2026.

This anticipated hike could significantly boost the company’s financials, with JPMorgan analysts predicting a potential revenue increase of $500 million.

In 2023, Spotify increased its subscription prices in the US, raising the monthly fee from $9.99 to $10.99. In June 2024, the company implemented another $1 increase for its individual subscription plan.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Spotify had over 281 million paid users worldwide, with 25% located in North America.

Additionally, Spotify is increasing its prices in Estonia and Latvia.