Can’t find your Spotify Wrapped 2025?— Here’s what’s going on

Spotify Wrapped 2025 rolled out this week, once again flooding social media feeds as users compared their year in music. But the launch hasn’t been smooth for everyone.

Many listeners say they still can’t access their recap despite multiple app refreshes, raising concerns over how widely the update has reached.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 follows the same model that has turned the feature into a global annual event. The platform compiles a user’s most-played artists, top songs, total minutes, favorite genres and other listening habits into a quick, story-style package.

It has become one of Spotify’s biggest engagement moments of the year, with millions of posts appearing online within hours of release.

For most users, accessing Spotify Wrapped 2025 should be straightforward: update the app through the Play Store or App Store, then open Spotify and look for the Wrapped tile on the home screen.

The recap can also be pulled up by searching for “Wrapped” or “Top Songs 2025” inside the app. But several users say that even after installing the latest version, Spotify Wrapped 2025 still isn’t appearing.

Internal guidance suggests this can happen when the rollout hasn’t reached a region yet, when an older version of the app remains cached, or when an account is affected by a temporary display glitch. Some features may also load later for free-tier accounts.

This year, Spotify Wrapped 2025 adds new data points alongside its familiar charts. The update includes expanded visuals, a section highlighting most-played albums, podcast rankings, listening minutes, comparative “musical age,” creator messages and a feature that pits a user’s profile against those of friends.

Global streaming trends for 2025 show Bad Bunny topping worldwide charts for the fourth year in a row, with Taylor Swift leading the U.S. list.

“Die With A Smile,” the Lady Gaga–Bruno Mars collaboration, finished as the year’s most-streamed song. Soundtracks linked to major films and series also played a major role in shaping this year’s rankings.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 arrives as the company continues to report strong growth, closing the third quarter with 713 million monthly active users. The recap remains one of Spotify’s strongest branding tools, driving heavy traffic and user activity every December.