Spring vacation extended for schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended Spring Holidays in schools and other educational institutions on account of Eidul Fitr holidays.

In this regard, the Elementary and Higher Education Department issued notifications directing all government and private schools to extend the Eid holidays.

With the additional holidays, schools in Peshawar and other cities in KP will reopen on April 15th (Monday).

The educational institutions were already closed for spring recess from April 1.

The main reason behind the untimely spring recess was seen as non-availability of free textbooks.

