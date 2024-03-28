28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Spring vacations announced for educational institutions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced spring vacations for educational institutions across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government and private educational institutions will have spring break from April 1 to 8.

The notification read that all principals, head teachers, and clerical staff would not be granted spring holidays to ensure the smooth functioning of administrative affairs.

“Other school staff will also be present for the admission of new children and distribution of free books,” the notification read.

