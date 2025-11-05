Spurs rally behind Udogie after alleged gun threat

Reuters: Tottenham Hotspur said they are supporting Destiny Udogie after the Italian left back was allegedly threatened with a firearm by a man in London in a bizarre incident that has rocked the Premier League club.

British media said a soccer agent was arrested on Monday after threatening a Premier League player with a gun. At the time, Udogie could not legally be identified.

“We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further,” a Spurs spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Officers had spoken to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual but no injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license. He has been bailed while enquiries continue,” the police had said.

Spurs signed Udogie from Udinese in 2022 but loaned him back for a season. He joined the Premier League side in 2023 and has since made 76 appearances in all competitions, including 10 games this season.