‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae reveals ‘most challenging’ game

Ahead of the hotly anticipated ‘Squid Game’ season 3 premiere on Netflix, South Korean actor-filmmaker Lee Jung-jae, aka player 456 Seong Gi-hun, named the most challenging game of the hit dystopian series.

At a recent promotional press conference for season 3, actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays the pivotal character of Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s massively popular series, ‘Squid Game’, was asked about that one particular game in the entire three seasons of the series, which he found most challenging to shoot.

He responded, “Some games are very physically demanding and others are very emotionally demanding.”

Jung-jae continued to share, “And if I look at all of the games from all the way back in season 1 all the way to season 3, I think each of them have their own unique colour and I have different memories of each game.”

“Physically speaking, Red Light, Green Light was quite demanding, because in season 1, I went into shooting the game not knowing, really, what to expect both emotionally and also physically,” he said. “At times I would feel very awkward, and it was quite challenging, I have to say.”

“But then in season 2, when we shot Red Light, Green Light again, I had to play this role of trying to convince all 455 other players to listen to me, so I would always be screaming at the top of my lungs. I almost felt like a classroom president trying to quiet down this huge, loud classroom,” he jokingly added.

“And I’d say the other game that was most emotionally challenging was Mingle, because you are in there with these other players,” the actor shared. “Some you have to embrace, and then the next minute you have to neglect them all of a sudden. And then even when you get into the room, if the number is not right, you have to end up killing someone. And at the last stage, when you are looking out at that small opening in the door, you have to watch other people die in front of you. So I think the entire emotional arc of that game was quite demanding and challenging.”

Notably, the third and final season of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s survival series ‘Squid Game’ will start streaming on Netflix from June 27.

