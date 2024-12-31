‘Squid Game’ season 2 first Netflix series to top charts in all countries

The second season of Netflix’s hit show ‘Squid Game’ has achieved a major milestone within a week of its premiere.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

First aired on December 26, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 became the first series to debut at No.1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available, as per a report by Forbes.

The second season of the hit show now aims to overtake the first season as the most-watched Netflix series ever after its release.

While Hwang Dong-hyuk created the story for ‘Squid Game’ in 2009, the streaming giant took 10 years to fund the production to expand their foreign programming.

The nine-episode first season of the show streamed on Netflix in 2021 and soon became a global hit.

The first season became the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix, with over two billion hours viewed on the platform over roughly an eight-hour run time, with a collective 265 million total views.

Read more: Squid Game creator shares update on season 3 release date

While ‘Squid Game’ season 2 aired on December 26, plans are already in place for a third season, and likely the final one.

Earlier this month, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed being ‘exhausted and sick’ of working on the hit Netflix show.

The filmmaker said that he plans to take a long break after completing Season 3 and will not take up any new projects for the time being.

“I’m so sick of my life making something, promoting something. So I’m not thinking about my next project right now. I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix,” Hyuk said.