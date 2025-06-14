Squid Game season 3 final trailer hints at darker ending

Netflix has released the final trailer for Squid Game season 3, giving fans a deeper look at the emotional journey ahead. The third and final season of the global hit series is set to premiere on 27 June, and this latest trailer promises a dramatic and powerful ending.

Squid Game season 3 picks up where the story left off in the shocking season two finale. Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is once again trapped in the deadly games. But this time, he is not just playing to survive — he’s trying to bring the entire system down.

The new trailer takes a more serious tone compared to the first one shown at Netflix’s Tudum fan event earlier this month.

It features a voiceover by Jang Geum-ja, also known as Player 149 (played by Kang Ae-shim), who tells Gi-hun: “Are you blaming yourself for everything that happened? No matter how you look at it, life is just unfair… I still believe that you came here to save us all.”

At the end of the trailer, Player 456, Gi-hun, declares: “I’m trying to put an end to it.” That powerful line has fans hoping that Squid Game season 3 will finally see justice delivered.

Squid Game season 3 continues the story of Gi-hun’s attempt to destroy the games from within. After winning the first season’s competition, he refused to live off the prize money and instead chose to fight back.

In season two, he was captured once more while trying to expose the truth. The season ended with the death of his close friend, Player 290, and a chilling warning from the Front Man, the mysterious figure behind the games, played by Lee Byung-hun.

Now, with just weeks to go until the release, the final trailer has raised excitement for how it all ends. Fans across the world are waiting to see whether Gi-hun can finally stop the twisted operation and bring peace to those who suffered.

As Squid Game season 3 prepares to land on Netflix, the streaming giant is making sure it goes out with a bang. The show has become Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, and with this final season, it aims to deliver a powerful conclusion.

Whether Gi-hun can truly “put an end to it” remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — Squid Game season 3 is set to be a gripping finale to one of the most talked-about series in TV history.