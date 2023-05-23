Squid Game: The Challenge: All you need to know about new Netflix offering

Instead of season 2, Netflix is coming up with a reality competition version of the survival drama titled ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’.

The streaming giant Netflix unveiled the news at the recently held Upfronts event that the spin-off show to the smashing hit series ‘Squid Game’ will premiere on the portal in November this year – 17 months after it was initially greenlit.

According to the details, the 10-part reality series will see the participation of 456 players, as they will compete in a number of games inspired by the original series in addition to some new ones, to claim the biggest cash prize of $4.56 million. The strategies and alliances of the participants will be put to the test during eliminations.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ was filmed in the UK, and produced by Studio Lambert. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown serve as executive producers on the show.

It is pertinent to mention that this new twist followed the complaint from several of the participants who reported the concerning conditions on the set, which left them injured. However, a spokesperson for the series confirmed that ‘all the safety precautions’ were in place during the filming.