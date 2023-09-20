32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Squirrels cause three power outages in two days in Montana city

The public utility officials – from Montana City, United States (US) – held squirrels responsible for the three separate power outages in a span of two days.

According to the details, the citizens of Montana City experienced three separate power outages over the course of two days and later got to know that squirrels are responsible for the outages.

The power distributor company in Montana stated that about 14,500 customers faced a power outage for about 45 minutes to be exact on Saturday when a squirrel damaged equipment at a substation.

While the power failure was also reported on Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

The company responsible to deliver power utility – Northwestern Energy – started its investigation into the power outages which revealed that they were sabotaged by the squirrels.

