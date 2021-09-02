SRA activists arrested in Karachi make startling revelations

KARACHI: Two arrested activists of the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) have made startling revelations during police interrogation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Muhammad Younis and Siraj were taken into custody by the police from city’s Korangi area on August 14 over allegations of injuring a citizen.

Both the activists of SRA confessed to getting directions from Germany and Afghanistan for creating chaos over ethnic basis. They told police in their initial statements that they were receiving guidelines from Shahnawaz Bhutto from Germany and Ashghar Shah from Afghanistan.

Aqib Chandio is running the SRA the directions of Shahnawaz and Asghar, they revealed. The police said that the same group was also involved in various murders in Larkana.

Last year, Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department had arrested four suspects linked with the banned Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) allegedly involved in grenade and cracker attacks on Rangers’ mobiles and checkpoints in Karachi and Ghotki.

CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid had said that the police along with a federal intelligence agency arrested the suspects identified as Sarang, alias Sohail; Bashir Ahmed; Anis Ahmed and Khawand Bux and recovered hand grenades and pistols from them.