CTD foils terror plot in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) operatives were arrested in Hyderabad as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror plot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad, foiling a terrorist attempt on the railway track and arresting three suspects.

The arrested militants are affiliated with the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA). The detainees were identified as Aamir Latif Chang, Shoaib Chang, and Shaban Chang.

The CTD recovered two hand grenades, explosives, detonators, and ball bearings from the suspects. Other seized items included nuts, bolts, remote controls, wires, and illegal weapons.

Investigations revealed that the militants were involved in firing incidents on cargo trailers traveling to Punjab. SRA’s Aamir Latif Chang has been identified as the prime suspect in a railway track bombing case, with a bounty of Rs2 million placed on his head.

The CTD said the suspects had planned the terrorist attack on the instructions of Noor Chandio. Their plan to strike on August 14 failed due to heightened security measures.

The spokesperson added that the SRA network was being run by Noor Chandio, and special teams have been formed to conduct further arrests.

Earlier this year, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police arrested a suspected terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) near Ghaghar Phatak area of Karachi.

According to CTD DIG Asif Ejaz Shaikh, the suspect identified as Sajjad Shar alias Bablu, was allegedly planning to plant a bomb on the railway track in Bohar village, Hyderabad.