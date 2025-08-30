Sreesanth's wife slams IPL founder Lalit Modi over slapgate video

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, lashed out at former IPL chairman Lalit Modi for releasing the unseen footage of the infamous ‘slapgate’ incident.

The video depicted the scenes when Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after a game of the inaugural IPL edition in 2008.

17 years after the incident, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi released the never-before-seen footage, depicting Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth.

In an appearance on former Australia captain Michael Clarke’s podcast, Lalit Modi unveiled the footage captured by a security camera.

The viral clip shows Harbhajan Singh delivering a backhanded slap to Sreesanth, who is left stunned by the sudden blow.

The incident reportedly stemmed from Sreesanth’s provocative and animated celebrations in the game.

The release of the raw video, however, did not sit well with Sreesanth’s wife, who called both Lalit Modi and Michael Clark ‘heartless and inhuman.’

“Shame on you [Lalit Modi] and [Michael Clark]. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman,” she wrote in a social media post.

In multiple interviews, Harbhajan Singh has regretted his actions, while Sreesanth has also addressed the infamous incident in light-hearted moments.

The two former Indian cricketers seemed to have put the IPL slapgate incident behind them and have featured on shows together.