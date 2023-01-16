Srha Asghar did not attend brother’s funeral, here’s why

Actor Srha Asghar said she could not attend her brother’s funeral as she was busy with her examinations.

The actor spoke about the death of her brother, who served in the United States Army, in a podcast.

Srha Asghar said her brother died serving duty in Afghanistan at the age of 31 in 2012 in a hand grenade attack. The celebrity added he was bestowed with the prestigious Purple Heart Award by the United States government.

The actor went on to say that she talked to him three days before his death. The celebrity added he told her that he would come to Pakistan for meeting her next year.

The celebrity said that she can never forget her absence at her eldest brother’s funeral as she was busy with her O-level exams and her second brother was there with her.

The actor went on to say that she could not afford to miss her exams as her brother struggled to pay for her education.

Srha Asghar added she went to Houston to her brother’s grave after giving her exams, adding that she did not understand what she was feeling at that time.

The actor added she cried a lot after three days and cannot muster the courage of attending others’ funerals after it.

