Srha Asghar, husband Umer Murtaza’s funny video goes viral

The latest funny video of showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza is going viral on social media.

On Monday night, the mommy-to-be treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with yet another adorable reel of the couple. “Every girl wants a husband until,” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video as she gave a peek into the everyday struggles of being a wife.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor complains about some of the annoying habits of her husband including a messy room, being forgetful about their things, spending most of the time on gaming and calls etc.

The funny albeit relatable clip went viral on social media and was loved by her millions of fans on the visual-sharing platform. Several Instagrammers also showed their agreement with the acts in the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel in September. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

Actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

