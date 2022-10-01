Srha Asghar leaves netizens amused with her new video

Popular actor Srha Asghar had netizens in splits with her new video which is going viral on social media platforms.

Srha Asghar shared the humourous video of her on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram. The video showed her getting ready to go to an event.

In the background, her husband Umer Murtaza was passing funny comments. He said that he will take pictures of her as he is her personal photographer.

She laughed at what he was saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Srha Asghar married Umer Murtaza in December 2020. She posted a video to announce the couple was expecting their first child.

With a million Instagram followers, she takes to the platform for sharing clicks of herself, her family and professional endeavours.

Recently, she posted clicks of her in a dashing blue outfit.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the images.

Srha Asghar is one of the diverse actors who play all sorts of roles in her projects. Her hit projects are Khoat, Waada, Waada, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat and Ek Sitam Aur.

