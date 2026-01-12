Sri Lanka clinch thrilling victory to level T20 series against Pakistan

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka clinched a splendid 14-run victory against Pakistan on Sunday, levelling the T20 series 1-1, ARY News reported.

This victory marks the first time in 14 years that the Sri Lankan side has defeated Pakistan in the T-20 matches on home soil.

Chasing a formidable target in a rain-shortened match, Pakistan could only manage 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

The match started two and a half hours late due to rain and was subsequently reduced to 12 overs per side.

Pakistan’s skipper, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss and elected to field first—a decision that backfired as the hosts scored heavily.

For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka played a “stormy” knock of 34 runs off just nine balls, while Janith Liyanage contributed a quick-fire 22 off eight deliveries.

Other notable contributions came from Kusal Mendis (30), Dhananjaya de Silva (22), and Charith Asalanka (21).

In response, Pakistan’s chase was led by a blistering 45 runs off just 12 balls from the captain, but his efforts went in vain. Mohammad Nawaz scored 28, and debutant Khawaja Nafay added 26.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack was spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed four wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana took two and Eshan Malinga picked up one.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, though he conceded 54 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah took one wicket apiece.