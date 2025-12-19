Sri Lanka confirm captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed Dasun Shanaka will continue as captain of the national T20I side, leading the team in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the bilateral series against Pakistan and England.

The announcement came following the appointment of former fast bowler Pramodya Wickramasinghe as the new Chief Selector.

Wickramasinghe, who now heads the revamped selection committee alongside former cricketers Vinothen John, Indika de Saram, Rasanjali de Alwis (nee Silva), and Tharanga Paranavitana, made the confirmation during a media briefing at the SLC offices.

The new committee has retained the 25-member preliminary squad previously announced for World Cup preparations, with the final squad to be named closer to the tournament.

The move ends speculation surrounding the future of former T20 captain Charith Asalanka, whose poor form in recent T20Is and absence from Pakistan last month had sparked rumours of a leadership change.

Shanaka had stepped in as stand-in captain during that tri-series and now formally retains the role for the global event, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka preliminary squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pawan Ratnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Ratnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushan, Mahish Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakant Vyaskanth, Travin Mathew, Kamil Mishara.