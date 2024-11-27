Sri Lanka cuts lending rates after debt deal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday, after the government agreed to a debt restructure deal with international bond holders.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said it was moving to a single policy rate set at 8.0 percent, an “effective reduction” of around 50 basis points.

The move came a day after the government vowed to honour a deal secured by its predecessor to restructure $12.55 billion in international sovereign bonds, a key condition of an International Monetary Fund bailout.

The Fund welcomed Sri Lanka completing its external debt restructure and urged international bond holders and other creditors to accept the terms offered by Colombo.

Sri Lanka secured a $2.9-billion bailout from the IMF in 2023 after doubling taxes, withdrawing energy subsidies and raising prices of essentials to shore up state revenue.

A majority of private creditors of the South Asian nation agreed two months ago to a 27 percent haircut on their loans, but it needed the approval of the new administration.