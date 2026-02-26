Sri Lanka exit puts Pakistan on brink of T20 World Cup elimination

New Zealand’s 61-run thrashing of Sri Lanka has reduced Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The Black Caps completely outplayed hosts Sri Lanka, knocking them out of the tournament.

Put into bat first, New Zealand managed to score 168-7 in 20 overs, largely due to Mitchell Santner’s gutsy knock of 47 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 107-8 at the end of their innings.

With a 61-run win, New Zealand received a significant Net Run Rate boost and now sit in second position with an NRR of 3.050.

What does Pakistan need to do?

For Pakistan, the equation is no longer as simple as it was before New Zealand and Sri Lanka clash.

Pakistan currently has an NRR of -0.464. The Green Shirts not only need to beat Sri Lanka by a hefty 70-run margin, but must also rely on the result of the England-New Zealand match.

According to statistician Mazher Arshad, if England beat New Zealand by 20 runs, Pakistan would need to defeat Sri Lanka by 50 runs to qualify for the semi-finals.

If the game between New Zealand and England is abandoned due to rain, the Black Caps will qualify.