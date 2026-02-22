Sri Lanka launches digital nomad visa

Sri Lanka has launched a Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) in February 2026, allowing remote workers to live and work legally for up to one year (renewable) for a $500 fee.

First proposed in 2021, the visa was formally launched in February 2026, allowing eligible remote workers to live and work in the island nation for up to a year.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and earn a minimum monthly income of €1,700 (around US$2,000). This threshold applies to individuals with up to two children, with an additional €425 (US$500) required for each extra dependent. Applicants must also show that their income comes solely from clients or employers based outside Sri Lanka.

Applications are submitted through the website of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The visa costs €425 per person, is valid for 12 months and can be renewed annually. Holders are not permitted to work for Sri Lankan companies and must refrain from political or disruptive activities during their stay.

Often described as the ‘pearl of the Indian Ocean’, Sri Lanka attracts more than two million international visitors each year. Travellers are drawn by its palm-fringed beaches, wildlife-filled national parks and rich cultural heritage.

Landmarks such as Galle Fort, the tea-country train journey from Ella to Kandy, and ancient sites like Sigiriya and Anuradhapura are among its most recognisable attractions.

In recent years, the country has also invested in outdoor tourism, launching the 300-kilometre Pekoe Trail through the Central Highlands, aimed at hikers and long-distance walkers.

However, prospective digital nomads should be aware of practical limitations. Internet connectivity remains a challenge in some areas, with Sri Lanka ranking 131st globally for fixed broadband speeds, according to the Speedtest Global Index.