Sri Lanka MP lynched by mob after killing protester

A Sri Lankan lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala, who shot dead an anti-government protester this week, was later lynched by a mob, a forensic report showed Friday, contradicting a police report that he died by suicide.

Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire on people blocking his car’s path in the town of Nittambuwa on Monday, after the country erupted into violence when a gang of government loyalists attacked peaceful protesters.

Police said Athukorala had tried to take refuge in a building and shot himself after after being surrounded by about 5,000 people.

“The MP’s death was due to multiple injuries, fractures and internal bleeding, but he had no gunshot wounds,” the Lankadeepa newspaper said, quoting the autopsy report.

Athukorala’s police bodyguard died of gunshot injuries, the report said. Police have been ordered to investigate and find out who may have fired the shot.

The duo’s car was surrounded by a large crowd, which had taken to the streets after a club-wielding mob attacked a peaceful protest demanding the government’s resignation over Sri Lanka’s painful economic crisis.

The prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who protesters blamed for orchestrating the violence, resigned soon afterwards. He was later forced to flee the capital Colombo, taking refuge at a naval base.

A total of nine people were killed in incidents related to the unrest, while at least 225 were wounded and hospitalised.

A overnight curfew is still in place across Sri Lanka.

