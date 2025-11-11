Sri Lanka win toss against Pakistan in first ODI

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 157 One Day International (ODI) matches. The Green Shirts have won 93, while Sri Lanka came out victorious in 59. A solitary match ended in a tie, while four ended in no result.

Pakistan recently wrapped up a successful home series against South Africa, winning both the T20I and ODI series 2-1, while the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the ongoing ODI series, Zimbabwe will join the two teams for a T20I tri-series starting on November 17.

The opening fixtures will take place in Rawalpindi, before the tournament shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the final will be played on November 29.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.