Sri Lankan President Phones PM Shehbaz, Urges Pakistan to Play India in Upcoming Match

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday night to discuss regional cricket ties, ARY News reported.

The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to ensure Pakistan participates in the scheduled match against India on February 15 in Sri Lanka.

He highlighted that Pakistan has historically provided “powerful support” to Sri Lankan cricket, particularly during periods of heightened terrorism in the island nation.

President Dissanayake noted that Pakistan has always prioritized its long-standing relations with Sri Lanka, continuing its cricket tours despite past security incidents.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the President’s sentiments, acknowledging that Sri Lanka also stood by Pakistan during difficult times by refusing to cancel tours to the country.

He described Sri Lanka’s recent commitment not cancelling its tour of Pakistan as an “unforgettable step.”

According to the PM Office, the Prime Minister informed the President that a final decision regarding the Pakistan-India match will be made following formal consultations.

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Government of Pakistan will make the final decision regarding the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15.

The statement follows a meeting between ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

During the meeting, Khawaja attempted to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its boycott of the match. However, Naqvi clarified that the federal government has already taken a stance on the matter, adding that he would consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if necessary.

Mubashir Usmani of the UAE Board also joined the discussions virtually, echoing the request for Pakistan to reconsider.

In response, Imran Khawaja assured the PCB that he would present Pakistan’s perspective to the ICC Board.

Sources further reveal that Pakistan will demand the ICC to increase its yearly earning.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

On February 1, a post issued by the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India”.

