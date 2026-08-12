Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis out of India Tests with injury

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of two Tests against India due to injury as selectors named the squad for the home series on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella, who could play his first Test in over three years, makes the 16-member squad in place of Mendis.

The opening match will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. The second will begin on August 23 at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

Dickwella, 33, a left-hand batter, has not played a Test since March 2023 after disciplinary action against him.

Mendis injured his hamstring in a domestic game.

Pathum Nissanka was unavailable for selection as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.