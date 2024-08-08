Sri Lankan spinner opens up on historic series win against India

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana opened up on historic three-match ODI series win against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs yesterday to claim a series win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, having tied the first game while beating India by 32 runs in the second ODI on the back of spinner Jeffrey Vandersay’s heroics.

Chasing a target of 249, India’s batting lineup tumbled as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs to hand Sri Lanka their first ODI series win after 27 years. They last beat India in a bilateral ODI series in August 1997.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter for the visitors, having contributed 35 off 20 balls to the total.

The star spinner Maheesh Theekshana said that India typically plays on good wickets with small boundaries, whereas Sri Lanka was more familiar with the Premadasa pitch.

“They (India) usually play on good wickets and small boundaries in India. We knew playing in Premadasa, if there’s little bit turn, we can take advantage because we have good spinners” said Theekshana in post match conference.

He emphasized that this series win was a crucial confidence booster for Sri Lanka, especially after their disappointment of losing the T20I series 3-0.

“For me, it’s a confidence-booster as a team. We lost the T20 series 3-0. The whole team was disappointed and we took it as a motivation. Very happy to play the last game and win the series after 1997. It’s a huge victory for us and I am really proud to be part of the XI,” Theekshana said.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma attempt to attack him, Theekshana taalso said “Rohit came into bat and he attacked me, Asitha got a good start, came back and got Shubman and then Wellalage was brilliant, Vandersay did a great job … Hasaranga in the first game, Akila bowled economically in both the games. I wanted to bowl more dot balls. It was a team effort. All the players contributed, that’s why we ended up winning 2-0.” he added.