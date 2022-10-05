Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ Sarees to go up for auction: Deets

To mark a glorious decade of Shashi Godbole and her ‘English Vinglish’, director Gauri Shinde will auction the gorgeous sarees, worn by late star Sridevi in the film.

Bollywood’s prolific actor, Sridevi returned to the silver screen in 2012 after a long sabbatical of a decade and a half with Gauri Shinde’s debut directorial ‘English Vinglish’ which not only turned out to be a great critical and commercial hit but also created a cultural impact on the society with the unique plotline, which is still relevant after a decade.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

To mark the 10 years of ‘English Vinglish’ and its raging success, director Shinde is hosting a special screening to commemorate the iconic title and the late actor Sridevi, who still rules hearts after her death in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow)

In her recent outing with an Indian news portal to speak about a decade of ‘English Vinglish’, Shinde said, “We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10.”

“We will do a screening, get people in, have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan,” she detailed.

Moreover, Shinde plans to auction the beautiful wardrobe worn by the star as the homemaker Shashi Godbole, from celebrated designer Sabyasachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow)

She noted, “We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now.”

“We are auctioning the sarees Sridevi wore as Shashi in the film. I would like to use it for girls’ education NGO. I always wanted to do this, but it never happened. I thought now, this would be the most befitting.”

‘English Vinglish’, which revolved around the story of Shashi Godbole, an entrepreneur and homemaker, who isn’t fluent in the English language and hence gets enrolled in an English-speaking course on her trip to New York.

Apart from Sridevi in the lead role of Godbole, the film also starred Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand.

Comments