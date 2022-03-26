SRK disappointed at Sushmita Sen’s refusal to collaborate

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan asks Sushmita Sen to work with him on his OTT app, but her refusal leaves him disappointed.

In a recent advertisement for OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh Khan texts actress Sushmita Sen for collaboration, but her refusal disappoints King Khan.

OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar recently partnered with the Badshah actor to create a series of fun advertisements. Shahrukh had also tricked his fans into believing that he had launched his own OTT platform SRK+, as part of the advertisement campaign.

In their latest ad, Shah Rukh texts Sushmita Sen to work on his app SRK+. However, she puts down the offer saying she is busy with Hotstar as of now but can figure out next year.

The short video shows the Om Shanti Om star nervously typing a message on his phone, as the screen shows the message ‘Hey Sush, let us do something together for SRK+.’ The former Miss Universe responds, ‘Busy with Disney+ Hotstar,’ followed by ‘We can figure next year, pakka ha.’

The refusal from his Main Hoon Na leaves SRK disappointed as he walks off the screen dejected.

Shah Rukh Khan and Disney+ Hotstar joined hands for a series of fun commercials, which started with SRK hinting at launching his own OTT venture. Before Sushmita, Rudra actor Ajay Devgn had also stepped in to add humour to the promotional videos. In a tweet, he teased Shah Rukh that the news of his digital platform came late; otherwise, he would have released Rudra on the same. The Devdas actor had then replied, ‘Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka?.’

